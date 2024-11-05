Texas Legislature election results

Unofficial early voting totals from Collin County Elections show:
In the race for Texas House District 67:
Jeff Leach (R) with 47,983 votes or 60.86%;
Makala L. Washington (D) with 30,863 votes or 39.14%.
In the race for Texas House District 89:
Candy Noble (R) with 47,801 votes or 61.17%;
Darrel Evans (D) with 30,345 votes or 38.83%.
In the race for Texas Senate District 8:
Angela Paxton (R) with 197,136 votes or 57.21%;
Rachel Mello (D) with 147,434 votes or 42.79%.
Senate results from Hunt County Elections have not been posted.
Results are unofficial until the votes are canvassed.
