Texas Legislature election results

Unofficial early voting totals from Collin County Elections show:



In the race for Texas House District 67:

Jeff Leach (R) with 47,983 votes or 60.86%;

Makala L. Washington (D) with 30,863 votes or 39.14%.



In the race for Texas House District 89:

Candy Noble (R) with 47,801 votes or 61.17%;

Darrel Evans (D) with 30,345 votes or 38.83%.



In the race for Texas Senate District 8:

Angela Paxton (R) with 197,136 votes or 57.21%;

Rachel Mello (D) with 147,434 votes or 42.79%.



Senate results from Hunt County Elections have not been posted.



Results are unofficial until the votes are canvassed.



