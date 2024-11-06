Princeton election results – UPDATE by | Nov 6, 2024 | Area News, Latest

Unofficial early voting and election day voting from Collin County Elections with 112 of 117 vote centers reporting.



Results are listed according to the order in which candidates appeared on the ballot.



In the race for Princeton mayor:

Keith Schmitt with 1,541 votes or 19.15%;

Madelyn Awalt with 435 votes or 5.41%;

Eugene Escobar Jr. with 2,181 votes or 27.10%;

Brianna Chacon with 3,297 votes or 40.97%;

Sabrena Johnson with 593 votes or 7.37%.



In the race for Princeton City Council Place 1:

David Kleiber with 3,111 votes or 46.40%;

Terrance Johnson with 3,594 votes or 53.60%



In the race for Princeton City Council Place 2:

Marlo Obera with 3,227 votes or 48.09%;

Cristina Todd with 3,483 votes or 51.91%.



A candidate for city office must win more than 50% of the ballots cast in order to be elected. If needed, a runoff election will be held Saturday, Dec. 14. Results are not official until the votes are canvassed.



In the race for three seats on the Princeton Independent School District Board of Trustees, with results listed in order of total votes received:



Bianca Washington with 5,175 votes or 25.38%;

Carlos Cuellar with 3,926 votes or 19.25%;

Duane Kelly with 3,764 votes or 18.46%;

Terry Gilmore with 3,486 votes or 17.09%;

Dana Pendland Jones with 2,228 votes or 10.93%;

Mike Talley with 1,813 votes or 8.89%.



The three candidates with the most votes will be elected. Results are not official until the votes are canvassed.



