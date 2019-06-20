Audie Murphy Day to honor veterans

Patriotic splendor will be on full display for area veterans this Saturday as the 20th annual Audie Murphy Day event rolls into Farmersville.

The event commences at 7:30 a.m. Saturday, June 22 at First Baptist Church located at 124 S. Washington Street.

The morning will start off with registration and breakfast for area veterans and active duty military personnel.

Breakfast is free and registered veterans will receive a complimentary ball cap to commemorate the event.

Those who have not pre-registered for the event are encouraged to do so by calling 214-435-0324.

Several exhibits in town will showcase the life of Audie Murphy and the military, including the library which will be open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 203 Orange St. and the historic Bain-Honaker House Museum from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 108 College St.

Those who are in town prior to Audie Murphy Day are invited to stop by Red Door Antiques (100 McKinney Street) and Simplexity Boutique (119 S. Main Street) to look and bid on hand-drawn art pieces made by the FHS art department.

The artwork benefits Audie Murphy Day and is being offered in a silent auction through June 22.

The parade will kickoff downtown at 10 a.m. and veterans will have the opportunity to ride in the parade.

Potential parade participants can go to www.farmersvilletx.com and click on the Audie Murphy Day link. There is no registration fee.

This year’s program will be held at 10:45 a.m. at the Onion Shed with reserved seating for veterans and active military, a speaker, a roll call of local veterans and a historical remembrance of Audie Murphy.

Guest speaker for the event will be Collin County Sheriff and Air Force veteran Jim Skinner.

The event will conclude with a free luncheon for veterans hosted by community volunteers from noon to 1 p.m. at First Baptist Church.

The event is hosted by the Farmersville Main Street Program.

By Wyndi Veigel • News Editor • [email protected]