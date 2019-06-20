Preliminary STAAR results higher than state average

Preliminary STAAR results are out and it’s good news in this round for the Princeton Independent School District, which saw gains in several areas.

The State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness (STAAR) results for individual school campuses and school districts, and for the state, were released last week by Texas Education Agency. The tests are administered to students in grades 3-8, and as an end-of-course (EOC) requirement for high school graduation.

The final report card by which to grade students and teachers, alike, is the EOC results. PISD beat statewide marks by healthy margins in every subject area, Algebra I, Biology, U.S. History, English I and English II.

In Algebra I, 94 percent of PISD students passed the test, compared to 84 percent statewide and in Biology students were higher than the state average with a 94 percent compared to 88 percent throughout the state.

By Wyndi Veigel • News Editor • [email protected]