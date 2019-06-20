Princeton sales tax revenue increases

The city of Princeton received a sales tax reimbursement check from the Texas State Comptroller this month for $247,730, a 13.96 percent increase from a year ago.

Reimbursements to Texas cities were distributed by the comptroller this month for taxes collected on retail sales made in April.

In June 2018, the check to Princeton was $217,371.

This year the city has been reimbursed $1.5 million, a 13.19 percent increase from the $1.3 million received for the same period in 2018.

Statewide, the comptroller distributed sales tax proceeds to cities totaling $499 million this month, up 9.2 percent from the August 2018 total.

So far this year, cities in Texas have seen a 4.9 percent increase in sales tax proceeds.

From Staff Reports • [email protected]