LEGO exhibit open through Sept. 2

Visitors will get a few extra weeks to check out what CNN has named one of the world’s must-see exhibitions. Due to popular demand, the Perot Museum of Nature and Science is extending The Art of the Brick traveling exhibition – which features recreated and original artistic masterpieces made of millions of LEGO bricks – through Labor Day, Sept. 2.

The critically acclaimed exhibition touts the largest and most elaborate display of works constructed using only LEGO bricks. Created by internationally renowned contemporary artist Nathan Sawaya, The Art of the Brick is designed to inspire ingenuity and creativity with original pieces and re-imagined versions of some of history’s most famous works of art, including Van Gogh’s Starry Night, Michelangelo’s David and Vermeer’s Girl with a Pearl Earring. Presented in English and Spanish, the exhibition requires a surcharge for members and non-members.

One of the most popular pieces is Yellow, a life-size sculpture of a man ripping his chest open with thousands of yellow LEGO bricks cascading from the cavity.

Other crowd pleasers include a LEGO portrayal of Leonardo da Vinci’s Mona Lisa, a 20-foot-long T. rex skeleton (made of 80,000 bricks), a massive LEGO Moai (Easter Island monolith), and three LEGO sculptures of life-sized “people in the park” sitting on benches.

After soaking in all the LEGO exhibits, guests can build and tinker at The Science of the Brick – a hands-on interactive LEGO brick gallery featuring building challenges and interactive play spaces that promote STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art and math) learning for all ages.

Museum general admission is $20 for adults (13-64), $13 for youth (2-12) and $18 for seniors (65+). The Art of the Brick requires a surcharge of $10 for adults (13-64) and seniors (65+), $8 for youth (2-12) and free for children under 2.

Member tickets are $7 for all age levels.

The Perot Museum is located at 2201 N. Field Street in Dallas, Texas. Museum general admission is free for members.

