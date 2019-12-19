Council hears safety, zoning concerns

The Mayor, Place 1 and Place 2 councilmembers elected in the November election were installed at the Princeton City Council meeting last week. Mayor John-Mark Caldwell and Place 1 Councilmember David Kleiber ran unopposed. Mike Robertson was elected to Place 2 replacing Councilmem­ber Rich Hooper who chose not to run again. In addition, Steve Deffibaugh (Place 5) was nominated and unanimously approved to continue as Mayor pro-tem.

Before the installation, two citizens addressed council at the Monday, December 9 meet­ing.

Stacie Durham • [email protected]