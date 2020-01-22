Sen. Paxton to Sunset Commission

State Sen. Angela Paxton of McKinney joins the Sunset Advisory Commission as one of four new appointments announced by Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick.

The other appointees are Senators Pat Fallon of Prosper and Eddie Lucio of Brownsville, and public member Ralph Duggins of Fort Worth.

Continuing as commission members are Senators Dawn Buckingham of Lakeway and Bob Hall of Edgewood, will continue to serve on the Commission. Buckingham will serve as the vice-chair for the 2019-2021 Review Cycle.

“The job of the Sunset Advisory Commission is to make sure Texas government remains lean, effective and efficient. I am confident these appointees will ensure that our state agencies employ conservative principles in both planning and execution and that they remain accountable to the people of Texas.”

The Sunset Advisory Commission conducts regular reviews of state agencies that are scheduled to be abolished by the Texas Sunset Act. Their duties include convening public hearings on each agency and issuing a report with findings and recommendations to the legislature.

From Staff Reports • [email protected]