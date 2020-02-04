TxDOT urges safe winter driving

Tuesday, 4 February, 2020
Princeton football, volleyball, and boys and girls basketball will face new competition in district over the next two years after UIL released new alignments on Monday, Feb. 3. Football was placed in District 7-5A Div. II with Denison, Frisco ISD's Lebanon Trail, Liberty, Memorial and Frisco, Lake Dallas, Lovejoy and soon to be opened Prosper Rock Hill. Volleyball and basketball will face Denison, The Colony, Lovejoy, McKinney North, Wylie East, Sherman and Rock Hill. For the story see the Feb. 6 issue of The Princeton Herald ... See MoreSee Less

