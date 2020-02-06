Second man found guilty in murder-for-hire

The second of four defendants indicted in a 2017 murder-for-hire plot in Princeton was found guilty by a Collin County jury Friday, Jan.31, and faces an automatic sentence of life without parole.

Found guilty in the Sept. 17, 2017, death of Kelli Underwood, 46, of Princeton was Robert Veal, 37. A second defendant, Delvin Powell, 40, was sentenced to life in prison without parole in September 2019.

From Staff Reports