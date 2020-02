Area residents who have an affinity for shopping and chocolate might want to visit downtown Farmersville Saturday.

In an effort to encourage citizens to shop local, the Farmersville Main Street Program is hosting Valentine’s on the Square Saturday, Feb. 8 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Participating merchants will sweeten the stop with free chocolate for simply walking into the store.

By Sonia Duggan • [email protected]