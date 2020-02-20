Deadline for Texas Prepaid Tuition Program approaches

Texas parents can get a head start on helping their children pay for college.

Participants in the Texas Tuition Promise Fund purchase tuition units for a four-year degree, two years of community college or a few semesters at Texas public colleges and universities. In-state medical and dental institutions that offer undergraduate degrees also accept the plan.

Enrollment in the Texas Tuition Promise Fund closes Saturday, Feb. 29.

Benefits and payouts differ when used at medical and dental institutions, career schools, private colleges or universities, or out-of-state institutions.

The deadline for children younger than 1 is July 31.

Next year’s enrollment period, which will use 2020-21 public college costs, begins Sept. 1.

“I’m encouraging Texas families and individuals to remember the upcoming deadline to prepay and lock in today’s rates for all or some future tuition at two-year and four-year Texas public colleges and universities,” Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar said. “The Promise Fund has a range of payment options that gives purchasers the flexibility they need to plan ahead and provide future opportunities for their children, grandchildren and other loved ones.”

From Staff Reports • [email protected]