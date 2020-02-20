Presidential primary early voting continues

Early voting for the March 3 presidential primary elections started this week and runs through Feb. 28.

The elections are split into Democratic and Republican primaries to decide the candidates for office in the November general election. Races on each party ballot run from presidential hopefuls down to county constable.

Because voters are picking presidential nominees, turnout is expected to be high. In 2016, the last presidential election year, 31.34 percent of Collin county voters participated in the primaries.

Even though President Donald Trump is the heavy favorite to win the Republican nomination, he faces six challengers on Texas ballots. The most well known of those challengers is former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld.

Democratic ballots feature 17 candidates for the presidential nomination, although several of those have already dropped out of the contest.

Ballots for each political party include a list of non-binding propositions used to gauge voter opinions on a number of issues.

Early voting times are 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Feb. 20-21; 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Feb. 22 and Feb. 24-28; and 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Feb. 23. Voters can cast ballots at any early voting center in Collin County.

In Princeton, early voting will be conducted at Princeton City Hall, 123 W. Princeton Drive. Other nearby sites are Blue Ridge ISD Administration Building, 318 W. School Street; and Farmersville City Hall, 205 S. Main Street.

Voters must be at least 18 years of age and show an acceptable form of photographic identification at the polling place. Acceptable forms of identification are a Texas Driver License, Texas Election Identification Certification issued by the Department of Public Safety, Texas Personal Identification Card issued by the DPS, Texas Handgun License, U.S. Military Identification Care, U.S. Citizenship Certificate, or U.S. Passport. If a voter does not possess one of the forms of acceptable photo identification listed above, and the voter cannot reasonably obtain such identification, the voter may execute a Reasonable Impediment Declaration and present a copy or original government document that shows the voter’s name and address, including the voter’s voter registration certificate; current utility bill; bank statement; government check; paycheck; or a U.S. or state birth certificate.

From Staff Reports • [email protected]