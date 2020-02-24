Register for Collin College’s Maymester, summer classes

Summer registration is right around the corner. Collin College’s Maymester and Summer class registration will open to returning students based on credits earned, March 9, with open registration beginning March 12. Register early to get the classes you want this summer.

All three of the college’s main campuses will host Maymester classes from May 18-June 2. Students may also enroll in Five-Week June (June 8-July 9), 10-Week Summer (June 8-Aug. 11) and Five-Week July (July 13-Aug. 11) classes.

Check out the schedule (http://www.collin.edu/academics/class_schedule.html) for a full list of available courses and register before the classes you want are filled. The payment deadline for all Maymester and Summer classes is due at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, May 5.

For more information, visit www.collin.edu/gettingstarted/admissions or contact[email protected].

From Staff Reports • [email protected]