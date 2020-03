Public health care profes­sionals stress frequent hand washing, practicing cough etiquette and staying at home when ill as the world confronts the spread of the new corona­virus designated covid19.

Through last week, the vi­rus had affected more than 80,000 people and resulted in about 3,000 deaths world­wide. Individuals with the vi­rus had been identified in 50 countries.

By Joe Reavis • [email protected]