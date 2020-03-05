PUC to intervene in water rate case

The Texas Public Utility Commission last week agreed to intervene in a rate case filed with it by four North Texas cit­ies against North Texas Munic­ipal Water District in which the cities contend that the district water rate structure is unfair.

Garland, Mesquite, Plano and Richardson filed the PUC case in 2016 but had been di­rected by the PUC to work out their differences with the nine other district member cities, Allen, Farmersville, Forney, Frisco, McKinney, Princeton, Rockwall, Royse City and Wy­lie.

By Joe Reavis • [email protected]