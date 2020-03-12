Information available at Civic Day

Princeton residents are encouraged to learn about city and regional services Friday, March 13, at the inaugural Civic Day information event.

“It’s kind of like a city pep rally,” Nakia Patton, city marketing and communications director, said.

Civic Day is from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on the east end of the Walmart parking lot on Princeton Drive. Tents will be set up for the various city and regional agencies participating.

Those agencies include the U.S. Census Bureau, McKinney Urban Transit District, North Texas Municipal Water District, city of Princeton Economic Development and Community Development corporations, planning and zoning department, public works, public safety and the mayor and city council.

Patton noted that the event gives residents the opportunity to learn about city boards and commissions in the event they would like to serve.

Free food and prizes will be available while supplies last.

For more stories like this, see the March 12 issue or subscribe online.

By Joe Reavis • [email protected]