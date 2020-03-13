More COVID-19 cases confirmed

County works to contain virus

Two more coronavirus (COVID-19) cases were confirmed in Collin County this week as schools and public gatherings are being canceled.

County Health Authorities reported that a 35-year-old McKinney man tested presumptive positive on Thursday and a 40-year-old Frisco woman tested presumptive positive today. Both patients are under self-quarantine in their homes.

The most recent cases are unrelated to three earlier confirmed cases in Frisco. There are 63 Persons Under Monitoring (PUM) in Collin County at this time according the county officials.

All non-essential court operations in Collin County have been postponed until April 1. Essential court proceedings will continue as scheduled and are defined by the respective courts’ orders.

Other county offices are open and operating during normal business hours.

At the direction of elected officials and department heads, employees with the ability to work remotely are being instructed to do so.

All non-essential work-related travel by county employees is prohibited. All county employee work-related travel for training and conferences has been cancelled through April 1.

Judge Chris Hill assured residents that county employees with fever or flu-like symptoms are required to stay home from work and are prohibited from returning to work until they have been fever-free without medication for 24 hours. They have also been directed to cancel all non-essential staff meetings and community meetings.

The Collin County Commissioners Court will not be cancelling meetings at this time. All non-essential employees have been directed to monitor the Court meeting online and not attend in person.

