PISD schools to close next week

Because of ongoing developments regarding COVID-19, including updates from the Centers for Disease Control and the announcement by the World Health Organization that coronavirus has been declared a pandemic, Princeton ISD is extending spring break by one week.

Princeton schools will remain closed Monday, March 16, through Friday, March 20. During this extended break, district offices will be closed, and effective Friday, March 13, all district events and competitions scheduled during this time will be considered canceled until further notice.

If additional school delays are necessary, Princeton ISD will be discussing alternative options to continue educational methods through digital or online means.

From Staff Reports • [email protected]