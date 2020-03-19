Governor restricts access to restaurants, other public facilities

Gov. Greg Abbott issued an executive order today banning people from eating inside restaurants and bars, using gyms and visiting nursing homes unless critical.

The order goes into effect Friday, March 20 at midnight and lasts through Friday, April 3.

Restaurants are still allowed to provide food via takeout and drive-thrus.

Abbott’s mandate also prohibits gatherings of more than 10 people and requires schools to remain closed, providing lessons through online learning.

In-state traveling is still unrestricted and offices may remain open.

“This executive order does not prohibit people from visiting a variety of places, including grocery stores, gas stations, parks, and banks, so long as the necessary precautions are maintained to reduce the transmission of COVID-19,” Abbott wrote. “The more that people reduce their public contact, the sooner COVID-19 will be contained and the sooner this executive order will expire.”

From Staff Reports • [email protected]