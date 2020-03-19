Main Street Market anticipates opening

Main Street Market in downtown Princeton, is scheduled to reopen Saturday, March 28, after closing down for the winter months, unless concerns about the novel coronavirus result in a cancelation.

Market organizers said they would continuing monitoring the Center for Disease Control and Collin County and Collin County Health Department, and make the call next week on whether to call off the event. Most events in the area have been canceled because of the virus.

By Joe Reavis • [email protected]