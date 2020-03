Collin County has provided updated numbers of COVID-19 cases.

Officials identified eight new cases last night. This brings the county’s total to 53, with 88 additional people being monitored.

The new individuals are from Allen, McKinney, Richardson, Frisco and Melissa.

Next door in Dallas County, there are 78 new cases today, including one death, for a total of 247.

From Staff Reports • [email protected]