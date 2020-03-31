Collin County reports 26 new COVID-19 cases

Health authorities reported 26 new cases of COVID-19 in Collin County on Monday, March 30, making 160 cases recorded to date.

Wylie: 1

Male, 24, no further information available at this time;

Plano: 9

Female, 47, no further information available at this time;

Male, 29, no further information available at this time;

Male, 52, self-isolating with no underlying health conditions, no recent travel and no reported contact with a known case;

Male, 33, no further information available at this time;

Male, 22, no further information available at this time;

Male, 64, no further information available at this time;

Male, 43, no further information available at this time;

Female, 60, no further information available at this time;

Female, 60, no further information available at this time;

McKinney: 7

Female, 48, hospitalized with underlying health conditions;

Male, 60, no further information available at this time;

Male, 50, no further information available at this time;

Female, 24, no further information available at this time;

Female, 43, no further information available at this time;

Female, 24, no further information available at this time;

Female, 43, no further information available at this time;

Frisco: 4

Male, 39, self-isolating with no underlying health conditions, no travel and no contact with a confirmed case;

Female, 52, no further information available at this time;

Male, 56, underlying health conditions, no recent travel, and confirmed contact with a confirmed case, with no information at this time whether self-isolating or hospitalized;

Male, 62, no further information available at this time;

Allen: 2

Female, 36, no further information available at this time;

Female, 64, no further information available at this time;

Anna: 1

Male, 71, hospitalized with underlying health conditions, no recent travel and confirmed contact with another case;

Celina: 1

Female, 41, self-isolating with no underlying health conditions, no recent travel, and contact with a confirmed case;

Dallas: 1

Male, 82, no further information available at this time;

Collin County Orders

Note: These orders apply to the entire county. Your city may have additional restrictions.

There are 91 current cases of COVID-19 in Collin County (total cases minus recovered and deceased).

current cases of COVID-19 in Collin County (total cases minus recovered and deceased). There have been 134 total confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Collin County.

total confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Collin County. 42 people have successfully recovered, 13 are hospitalized and 78 remain in home isolation.

people have successfully recovered, are hospitalized and remain in home isolation. There has been 1 confirmed death associated with COVID-19 in Collin County.

confirmed death associated with COVID-19 in Collin County. There have been 713 negative COVID-19 tests in Collin County.

negative COVID-19 tests in Collin County. There are 170 Persons Under Monitoring (PUM) in Collin County.

Public Health Report

Any person who is sick or currently experiencing common COVID-19 symptoms, including fever, cough, or shortness of breath, is hereby ordered to stay home.

If any person in a household has tested positive for COVID-19, all persons in the household are hereby ordered to stay home.

Any person who believes he or she is at higher risk for severe illness and who believes he or she may be compromised from exposure to COVID-19 is hereby ordered to stay home.

All persons in Collin County are hereby ordered to stay home, except for travel related to essential activities.

All businesses and employers are hereby ordered to take actions necessary to prevent the spread of COVID-19, to increase social distancing in the normal course of business activities, and to provide for a safe and healthy work environment.

All persons are hereby ordered to take actions necessary to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and to increase social distancing in the normal course of business activities.

