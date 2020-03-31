Collin County reports 26 new COVID-19 cases

Health authorities reported 26 new cases of COVID-19 in Collin County on Monday, March 30, making 160 cases recorded to date.
Wylie: 1
- Male, 24, no further information available at this time;
Plano: 9
- Female, 47, no further information available at this time;
- Male, 29, no further information available at this time;
- Male, 52, self-isolating with no underlying health conditions, no recent travel and no reported contact with a known case;
- Male, 33, no further information available at this time;
- Male, 22, no further information available at this time;
- Male, 64, no further information available at this time;
- Male, 43, no further information available at this time;
- Female, 60, no further information available at this time;
- Female, 60, no further information available at this time;
McKinney: 7
- Female, 48, hospitalized with underlying health conditions;
- Male, 60, no further information available at this time;
- Male, 50, no further information available at this time;
- Female, 24, no further information available at this time;
- Female, 43, no further information available at this time;
- Female, 24, no further information available at this time;
- Female, 43, no further information available at this time;
Frisco: 4
- Male, 39, self-isolating with no underlying health conditions, no travel and no contact with a confirmed case;
- Female, 52, no further information available at this time;
- Male, 56, underlying health conditions, no recent travel, and confirmed contact with a confirmed case, with no information at this time whether self-isolating or hospitalized;
- Male, 62, no further information available at this time;
Allen: 2
- Female, 36, no further information available at this time;
- Female, 64, no further information available at this time;
Anna: 1
- Male, 71, hospitalized with underlying health conditions, no recent travel and confirmed contact with another case;
Celina: 1
- Female, 41, self-isolating with no underlying health conditions, no recent travel, and contact with a confirmed case;
Dallas: 1
- Male, 82, no further information available at this time;
Collin County Orders
Note: These orders apply to the entire county. Your city may have additional restrictions.
- There are 91 current cases of COVID-19 in Collin County (total cases minus recovered and deceased).
- There have been 134 total confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Collin County.
- 42 people have successfully recovered, 13 are hospitalized and 78 remain in home isolation.
- There has been 1 confirmed death associated with COVID-19 in Collin County.
- There have been 713 negative COVID-19 tests in Collin County.
- There are 170 Persons Under Monitoring (PUM) in Collin County.
Public Health Report
- Any person who is sick or currently experiencing common COVID-19 symptoms, including fever, cough, or shortness of breath, is hereby ordered to stay home.
- If any person in a household has tested positive for COVID-19, all persons in the household are hereby ordered to stay home.
- Any person who believes he or she is at higher risk for severe illness and who believes he or she may be compromised from exposure to COVID-19 is hereby ordered to stay home.
- All persons in Collin County are hereby ordered to stay home, except for travel related to essential activities.
- All businesses and employers are hereby ordered to take actions necessary to prevent the spread of COVID-19, to increase social distancing in the normal course of business activities, and to provide for a safe and healthy work environment.
- All persons are hereby ordered to take actions necessary to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and to increase social distancing in the normal course of business activities.
From Staff Reports • [email protected]