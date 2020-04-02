Third COVID-19 declaration issued by city

A third public emergency declaration on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) was issued last week by Princeton Mayor John-Mark Caldwell and is much more encompassing than a declaration released earlier in the week for Collin County.

The main differences between the city and county documents are that Princeton’s is more specific and lays out definite actions, whereas the county declaration consists largely of suggestions from Judge Chris Hill.

For the full story, see the April 2 issue or subscribe online.

By Joe Reavis • [email protected]