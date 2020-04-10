U.S. Rep. Van Taylor to host unemployment webinar

To provide guidance to those who have been laid off, furloughed, ordered to self-quarantine, or are experiencing reduced working hours due to COVID-19, U.S. Rep. Van Taylor (TX-03) will be hosting an online webinar with the Texas Workforce Commission and state Rep. Matt Shaheenat at noon Monday, April 13.

To help Collin County families recover from this generational pandemic, Congressman Taylor has supported three significant legislative packages, which provide help for families, workers, and local businesses impacted by COVID-19 while also addressing the healthcare infrastructure concerns facing our nation. With various programs available, it’s important Collin County workers have the most up-to-date information about the resources and tools available to assist them and their families during these uncertain times.

The Texas Workforce Commission is the state agency charged with overseeing and providing workforce development services, such as administering unemployment insurance benefits, to employers and job seekers in Texas.

In conjunction with Congressman Taylor, TWC Executive Director Ed Serna, will provide an overview of programs available to Texans impacted by the coronavirus. Taylor, Shaheen and Serna will also take questions from participants.

Those interested in participating in the webinar must register at https://vantaylor.house.gov/forms/form/?ID=22&Preview=trueRegistered. Participants will receive an email prior to the event with details and instructions on how to access the webinar.