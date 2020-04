Take part in a free listing!

The Princeton Herald, a C&S Media publication, will publish a list of local restaurants that provide takeout or delivery services.

If you have a restaurant and want to be included in the listing, send your business’s name, address, phone number, website and 4-5 words describing what you serve to the email below.

We’re here to help you at this difficult time.

If you have questions, email [email protected] or call 972-442-5515 ext. 29.