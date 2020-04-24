Collin County reports two COVID-related deaths

Two McKinney women with underlying health problems died at a nursing home facility over the past two days. One was 85 years old, and the other was 95 years old.

Collin County health officials will not release further personal details.

The county also reported 30 new cases, including two in Princeton, of COVID-19 in the county this afternoon, April 24, bringing the adjusted reported total to 639 confirmed cases.

There are 177 active cases and 446 that have successfully recovered.

There are 24 cases hospitalized and 16 have died from COVID-19 related illness.

The county reported 5,530 negative tests and 969 People Under Monitoring.

The reported cases by city are:

Allen – 23 year old female; 56 year old male

Dallas – infant female; 22, 35 and 75 year old males

Farmersville – 51 year old female; 51 year old male

Frisco – 44, 50, 52 and 56 year old females

McKinney – 65, 77 and 86 year old females; 26, 36, 42 and 54 year old males

Plano – 21, 28, 39, 43 and 44 year old males

Princeton – 29 year old female; 49 year old male

Richardson – 69 year old female; 46 year old male

Sachse – 55 year old male

Wylie – 32 and 73 year old females; 40 year old male

Note: Collin County’s health department receives daily COVID-19 test results – positive and negative – from physicians’ offices, private labs, hospitals and the National Electronic Disease Surveillance System (NEDSS) through Texas’ Department of State Health Services (DSHS). We share this information with the public the same day it is received.

DSHS recently informed county health departments that NEDSS will no longer share negative test results, so that county health departments can focus on managing positive cases. As a result, the quantity of negative test results will decrease substantially.

From Staff Reports • [email protected]