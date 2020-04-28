U.S. Rep. Van Taylor to host coronavirus telephone town hall

To provide information to his constituents and answer their questions, U.S. Rep. Van Taylor will host a telephone town hall at 6:00 p.m. Thursday, April 30, to update government efforts to contain the COVID-19 virus and answer questions from constituents.

Open to residents of Texas’ Third Congressional District, Taylor will be joined by Collin County Judge Chris Hill, state Sen. Angela Paxton, state Rep. Matt Shaheen, and representatives from the Collin County Department of Public Health.

Together, they will provide information and take questions on federal, state, and local efforts to keep Collin County residents safe and healthy.

Residents who wish to participate can sign up at https://vantaylor.house.gov/live/?utm_campaign=2385-492.