Collin County reports 17 new COVID-19 cases

Health officials listed 17 new cases of COVID-19 in the county this afternoon, April 30, bringing the adjusted reported total to 724 confirmed cases.

There are 208 active cases and 496 that have successfully recovered.

There are 28 cases hospitalized and 20 have died from COVID-19 related illness.

The county reported 7,517 negative tests and 1,160 People Under Monitoring.

The reported cases by city are:

Dallas – 36 year old male

Lucas – 49 year old of undisclosed gender

McKinney – 49 year old female; 21, 51, and two 55 year old males; 37 year old of undisclosed gender

Murphy – 53 year old male

Plano – 24 year old female; 50, 68 and 71 year old males

Richardson – 31 year old female

Unincorporated – 57 year old male

Wylie – 16 year old female; 34 year old male

Note: Collin County’s health department receives daily COVID-19 test results – positive and negative – from physicians’ offices, private labs, hospitals and the National Electronic Disease Surveillance System (NEDSS) through Texas’ Department of State Health Services (DSHS). We share this information with the public the same day it is received.

DSHS recently informed county health departments that NEDSS will no longer share negative test results, so that county health departments can focus on managing positive cases. As a result, the quantity of negative test results will decrease substantially.

Individual cases may be removed if the place of residence is outside of Collin County.

From Staff Reports • [email protected]