Meeting via teleconference again, Princeton City Council members this week approved a resolution allowing recovering of infrastructure costs for the Arcadia Farms subdivision, conducted several public hearings and discussed a request for staging Princeton High School commencement exercises.

The teleconference was held at 9 a.m. Monday, April 27.

By Joe Reavis • [email protected]