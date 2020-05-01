One death, 41 new cases reported in Collin County

According to Collin County health officials, an 88 year old McKinney man with underlying health conditions and COVID-19 died at a memory care facility this morning, according to Collin County Health Care Services (CCHCS).

The county will not release further personal information.

Officials also reported 41 new cases of COVID-19 in the county this afternoon, May 1, bringing the adjusted reported total to 766 confirmed cases.

There are 235 active cases and 509 that have successfully recovered.

There are 25 cases hospitalized and 22 have died from COVID-19 related illness.

The county reported 7,802 negative tests and 1,211 People Under Monitoring.

The reported cases by city are:

Allen – 40 yer old female; 27 and 42 year old males

Celina – 60 year old male

Dallas – 36 and 42 year old females; 47 year old male

Frisco – 86 year old female

Josephine – 55 year old male

Lavon – 46 year old male

McKinney – 21, 49, 72, 74, 80, 81, 82, 84, 90 and 93 year old females; 45, 75, 76, 77, 82, 88 and 89 year old males; a 39 year old of undisclosed gender

Melissa – 55 year old female

Murphy – 23 year old female; 65 year old male

Plano – 54, 80 and 96 year old females; 26, 53, 56, 67 and 92 year old males

Richardson – 87 year old female

Wylie – 13, 33 and 57 year old males

Note: Collin County’s health department receives daily COVID-19 test results – positive and negative – from physicians’ offices, private labs, hospitals and the National Electronic Disease Surveillance System (NEDSS) through Texas’ Department of State Health Services (DSHS). We share this information with the public the same day it is received.

DSHS recently informed county health departments that NEDSS will no longer share negative test results, so that county health departments can focus on managing positive cases. As a result, the quantity of negative test results will decrease substantially.

Individual cases may be removed if the place of residence is outside of Collin County.

From Staff Reports • [email protected]