Collin County records three COVID-19 deaths

Collin County health officials confirmed three coronavirus-related deaths this afternoon, May 8. A Plano man, 50, and a McKinney man, 82, died in hospitals and a Plano man, 92, died at an assisted living facility. All three had underlying health conditions.

No further details will be released.

Officials also reported 30 new cases of COVID-19 in the county today, bringing the adjusted reported total to 887 confirmed cases.

There are 280 active cases and 569 that have successfully recovered.

There are 21 cases hospitalized and 27 have died from COVID-19 related illness.

The county reported 10,012 negative tests and 1,417 People Under Monitoring.

The reported cases by city are:

Anna – 51 year old male

Allen – 26 year old female; 56 year old male

Celina – 20 and 57 year old females

Dallas – 35 and 59 year old males

Farmersville – 63 year old female

Frisco – 33 and 45 year old females; 79 year old male

McKinney – 60 and 68 year old females; 82 year old male

Murphy – 53 year old female; 32 year old male

Parker – 72 year old female; 63 year old male

Plano – infant girl; 43, 55, 77 and 97 year old females; 4, 20, 37 and 60 year old males

Wylie – 19, 30, 42 and 52 year old females; 28 year old male

List cases by city exceed the reported cases in beginning of this report. These cases by gender are from Collin County health reports with no explanation for the difference between reported and listed cases.

Note: Collin County’s health department receives daily COVID-19 test results – positive and negative – from physicians’ offices, private labs, hospitals and the National Electronic Disease Surveillance System (NEDSS) through Texas’ Department of State Health Services (DSHS). We share this information with the public the same day it is received

DSHS recently informed county health departments that NEDSS will no longer share negative test results, so that county health departments can focus on managing positive cases. As a result, the quantity of negative test results will decrease substantially.

Individual cases may be removed if the place of residence is outside of Collin County.

From Staff Reports • [email protected]