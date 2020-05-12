Princeton reports three COVID-19 cases

Collin County health officials reported 24 new cases of COVID-19 in the county today, May 12, bringing the adjusted reported total to 963 confirmed cases.

There are 311 active cases and 623 that have successfully recovered.

There are 21 cases hospitalized and 29 have died from COVID-19 related illness.

The county reported 11,295 negative tests and 1,584 people under monitoring.

The reported cases by city are:

Allen – 38 and 57 year old females

McKinney – 51 year old female; 39, 47 and 92 year old males

Plano – 56 and 71 year old females; 26, 28, 28, 30, 33 and 44 year old males

Princeton – 31 year old female; 31 and 37 year old males

Unincorporated – 67 year old female

Wylie – 32 and 56 year old females; 21, 54, 54 and 61 year old males

List cases by city exceed the reported cases in beginning of this report. These cases by gender are from Collin County health reports with no explanation for the difference between reported and listed cases.

Note: Collin County’s health department receives daily COVID-19 test results – positive and negative – from physicians’ offices, private labs, hospitals and the National Electronic Disease Surveillance System (NEDSS) through Texas’ Department of State Health Services (DSHS). We share this information with the public the same day it is received.

DSHS recently informed county health departments that NEDSS will no longer share negative test results, so that county health departments can focus on managing positive cases. As a result, the quantity of negative test results will decrease substantially.

Individual cases may be removed if the place of residence is outside of Collin County.

From Staff Reports • [email protected]