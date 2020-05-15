Collin County reports one death, 14 new cases

Collin County health officials reported the death of a 34-year-old Wylie man. He had serious underlying health conditions and died of COVID-19 complications this morning in a Richardson hospital. No further details will be released.

Officials also listed 14 new cases of COVID-19 in the county today, May 15, bringing the adjusted reported total to 1,008 confirmed cases.

There are 292 active cases and 661 that have successfully recovered.

There are 11 cases hospitalized and 31 have died from COVID-19 related illness.

The county reported 12,533 negative tests and 1,709 people under monitoring.

The reported cases by city are:

Dallas – 46 and 70 year old females; 49 year old male

Frisco – 42 year old male

Lavon – 16 and 42 year old males

McKinney – 26 and 71 year old females; 61 year old male

Plano – 64 and 89 year old females; 21 and 49 year old males

Richardson – 43 year old female

List cases by city exceed the reported cases in beginning of this report. These cases by gender are from Collin County health reports with no explanation for the difference between reported and listed cases.

Note: Collin County’s health department receives daily COVID-19 test results – positive and negative – from physicians’ offices, private labs, hospitals and the National Electronic Disease Surveillance System (NEDSS) through Texas’ Department of State Health Services (DSHS). We share this information with the public the same day it is received.

DSHS recently informed county health departments that NEDSS will no longer share negative test results, so that county health departments can focus on managing positive cases. As a result, the quantity of negative test results will decrease substantially.

Individual cases may be removed if the place of residence is outside of Collin County.

From Staff Reports • [email protected]