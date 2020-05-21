28 new cases reported in Collin County

Collin County health officials have reported 28 new cases of COVID-19 in the county today, May 21, bringing the adjusted reported total to 1,118 confirmed cases.

There are 333 active cases and 754 that have successfully recovered.

There are 16 cases hospitalized and 31 have died from COVID-19 related illness.

The county reported 14,945 total negative tests and 1,910 people under monitoring.

Reported cases by city are:

Allen – 40 and 44 year old females; 36 year old male

Dallas – two 36 year old females; 6 year old boy

Frisco – 47 year old male

McKinney – 27 and 31 year old females

Plano – 24, 29, 36 and 48 year old females; 32, 36, 43, 46, 50, 51, 57 and 60 year old males

Royse City – 98 year old female

Unincorporated – 27 year old female; 34 and 36 year old males

Wylie – 33 and 57 year old females; 19 year old male

List cases by city exceed the reported cases in beginning of this report. These cases by gender are from Collin County health reports with no explanation for the difference between reported and listed cases.

Note: Collin County’s health department receives daily COVID-19 test results – positive and negative – from physicians’ offices, private labs, hospitals and the National Electronic Disease Surveillance System (NEDSS) through Texas’ Department of State Health Services (DSHS). We share this information with the public the same day it is received.

DSHS recently informed county health departments that NEDSS will no longer share negative test results, so that county health departments can focus on managing positive cases. As a result, the quantity of negative test results will decrease substantially.

Individual cases may be removed if the place of residence is outside of Collin County.

