Collin County reports two deaths, 14 new COVID-19 cases

Collin County health officials have reported the deaths of an 82-year-old Richardson woman and a 98-year-old Plano woman. Both women had underlying health conditions and passed away due to COVID-19 complications.

The Plano woman died this morning and the Richardson woman died May 3, though her family didn’t report it to the county until today. No further details will be released.

The county confirmed an additional 14 new cases of COVID-19 in the county today, May 22, bringing the adjusted reported total to 1,132 confirmed cases.

There are 313 active cases and 786 that have successfully recovered.

There are 19 cases hospitalized and 33 have died from COVID-19 related illness.

The county reported 15,128 total negative tests and 1,961 people under monitoring.

Reported cases by city are:

Anna – 26 year old male

Frisco – 46 year old female

McKinney – 29 year old female

Plano – 57 year old female; 60, 62 and three 48 year old males

Princeton – 67 year old female

Prosper – 46 year old female; 45 year old male

Richardson – 82 year old female

Unincorporated – 57 year old female; 46 year old male

List cases by city exceed the reported cases in beginning of this report. These cases by gender are from Collin County health reports with no explanation for the difference between reported and listed cases.

Note: Collin County’s health department receives daily COVID-19 test results – positive and negative – from physicians’ offices, private labs, hospitals and the National Electronic Disease Surveillance System (NEDSS) through Texas’ Department of State Health Services (DSHS). We share this information with the public the same day it is received.

DSHS recently informed county health departments that NEDSS will no longer share negative test results, so that county health departments can focus on managing positive cases. As a result, the quantity of negative test results will decrease substantially.

Individual cases may be removed if the place of residence is outside of Collin County.

