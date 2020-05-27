County officials report two new Princeton cases

Collin County health officials reported 28 new cases of COVID-19 in the county today, May 27, bringing the adjusted total to 1,217 confirmed cases.

There are 315 active cases and 869 that have successfully recovered.

There are 22 cases hospitalized and 33 have died from COVID-19 related illness.

The county reported a total of 16,146 negative cases and 2,147 persons under monitoring.

Additional cases by city are:

Allen – 22 and 33 year old females

Dallas – 30 year old of undisclosed gender

Frisco – 10 and 46 year old females; 12 and 55 year old males

McKinney – 29 and 24 year old females; two infant boys

Melissa – 60 year old male

Plano – 36, 46 and 59 year old females; 24, 35, 42, 50, 51 and 72

Princeton – 41 year old female; 33 year old male

Prosper – 48 year old male

Sachse – 18 and 49 year old males

Unincorporated – 19 and 60 year old males

List cases by city exceed the reported cases in beginning of this report. These cases by gender are from Collin County health reports with no explanation for the difference between reported and listed cases.

Note: Collin County’s health department receives daily COVID-19 test results – positive and negative – from physicians’ offices, private labs, hospitals and the National Electronic Disease Surveillance System (NEDSS) through Texas’ Department of State Health Services (DSHS). We share this information with the public the same day it is received.

DSHS recently informed county health departments that NEDSS will no longer share negative test results, so that county health departments can focus on managing positive cases. As a result, the quantity of negative test results will decrease substantially.

Individual cases may be removed if the place of residence is outside of Collin County.

From Staff Reports • [email protected]