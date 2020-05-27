New COVID-19 case reported in Princeton

Collin County health officials listed an additional 34 new cases of COVID-19 in the county yesterday, May 26. They reported an adjusted total of 1,189 confirmed cases.

There are 311 active cases and 845 that have successfully recovered.

There are 20 cases hospitalized and 33 have died from COVID-19 related illness.

The county reported a total of 15,868 negative cases and 2,071 persons under monitoring.

Additional cases by city are:

Allen – 68 year old male

Celina – 83 year old female

Dallas – 55 year old female; 12, 44 and 53 year old males; 65 year old of undisclosed gender

Frisco – 40 year old female

McKinney – 20 and 33 year old females; 33 and 63 year old males

Melissa – 36 year old female

Plano – 3 and 4 year old girls; 22 year old female; 44, 50 and 53 year old males

Princeton – 54 year old male

Prosper – 49 year old male

Richardson – 48 year old female

Royse City – two 93 year old females

Sachse – 48 year old female

Unincorporated – 29 year old male

Wylie – 17, 21, 34, 41, 45 and 52 year old females; 28 and 46 year old males

List cases by city exceed the reported cases in beginning of this report. These cases by gender are from Collin County health reports with no explanation for the difference between reported and listed cases.

Note: Collin County’s health department receives daily COVID-19 test results – positive and negative – from physicians’ offices, private labs, hospitals and the National Electronic Disease Surveillance System (NEDSS) through Texas’ Department of State Health Services (DSHS). We share this information with the public the same day it is received.

DSHS recently informed county health departments that NEDSS will no longer share negative test results, so that county health departments can focus on managing positive cases. As a result, the quantity of negative test results will decrease substantially.

Individual cases may be removed if the place of residence is outside of Collin County.

From Staff Reports • [email protected]