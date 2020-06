As of midnight this morning, June 1, Collin County will depend on the Department of State Health Services to investigate its COVID-19 cases and perform contact tracing. Although county officials will be able to access reports, the DSHS will determine when details get released.

Collin County’s COVID-19 dashboard will remain static until then.

We will report on case numbers and statistics as soon as the information becomes available.

From Staff Reports • [email protected]