Proposed budget reviewed

A review of the proposed fiscal year 2020-21 budget by Princeton City Council showed expenses of $30.68 million, slightly higher than the current year budget.
The reason the budget figures remain about the same is that capital expenditures will be about $4.5 million less.
City Manager Derek Borg presented a review of the general fund portion of the budget at a workshop held Monday, July 13. The council must adopt a new budget and property tax rate prior to the start of the next fiscal year on Oct. 1.
By Joe Reavis • [email protected]