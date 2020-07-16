Proposed budget reviewed

A review of the proposed fiscal year 2020-21 budget by Princeton City Council showed expenses of $30.68 million, slightly higher than the current year budget.

The reason the budget fig­ures remain about the same is that capital expenditures will be about $4.5 million less.

City Manager Derek Borg presented a review of the gen­eral fund portion of the budget at a workshop held Monday, July 13. The council must adopt a new budget and prop­erty tax rate prior to the start of the next fiscal year on Oct. 1.

For full story, see July 16 issue or subscribe online.

By Joe Reavis • [email protected]