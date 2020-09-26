Princeton loses season opener to Pine Tree

The Princeton Panthers hung with the Pirates of Pine Tree for almost three quarters, in a back-and-forth battle for most of Friday’s game. Princeton had great ball control for most of the contest but the Pirates explosive offense and dominant defense took control in the 4th quarter – keeping the Panthers out of reach of Friday nights game as Pine Tree took care of business at home 55-30 at Pirate Stadium.

Key Play of the Game: Pine Tree hauls blocked field goal in for a touchdown

At the 6:10 mark of the 2nd quarter, with Princeton trying to keep the game close. The Panthers lined up for a field goal only to have it blocked by the Pirates. Courtney Stitmon scooped up the loose football and took it 87 yards to the house. A successful PAT put the Pirates ahead 27-14.

Top Panther of the Night: Moncier

Dillion Moncier late in the second quarter to bring the score to 27-21 with Pine Tree still on top. Moncier averaged 8.7 YPR off 14 rushes for 122 yards and one touchdown.

Impact Stat: Two 2nd Half Turnovers

Princeton kept the game close throughout most of the game but two interceptions in the 2nd half turned into Pine Tree points.

By Stephen Amason