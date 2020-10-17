Princeton wins homecoming game over Rock Hill

During their homecoming game, Princeton football outscored their opponent 14-0 in the fourth quarter as they defeated the Rock Hill Blue Hawks 24-17 in their home district opener.

Thoughts from Coach Clint Surratt:

“I’m really happy for our guys,” Surratt said. “Panther fight never dies. I was really proud of the effort, grit and determination of all of our players. They never gave up and stayed the course. Great things were in store for them.”

Key Play of the Game: Rock Hill’s Jett Wiseman missed a 20-yard field goal.

At the start of the fourth quarter, Rock Hill had the opportunity to go up two scores with a chip-shot field goal. Instead, Wiseman’s miss allowed Princeton to regain momentum, as the Panthers tied the game on their next drive.

Impact Stat: Turnovers

After a two interception game against Lovejoy, Princeton were able to win the turnover battle against Rock Hill, not giving up the ball at all in the game. The Princeton defense stepped up in this department, forcing an interception late in the fourth quarter just as Rock Hill needed to score to tie the game.

Top Panther of the Night: Junior Ombati

The junior tailback had an amazing night on the ground, carrying the ball 27 times for 146 yards rushing. Ombati’s biggest contribution came late in the fourth quarter, when he ran it 20-yards for the touchdown that allowed Princeton to retake the lead.

By Jackson King * [email protected]