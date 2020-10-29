Last week for early voting

Princeton residents who have not voted early head to the polls Tuesday, Nov. 3, to cast their ballots in three separate elections.
Ballots list candidates for federal, state and county offices, Princeton city council and mayor, and Princeton Independent School District board of trustees. Polls are open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.
Voting locations in Princeton are First Baptist Church, 511 Jefferson Ave., and First Baptist Church-Branch, 511 Jefferson Ave. Early voting ends Friday, Oct. 30.
Ballots feature General Election, city council and mayor, and school board candidates.
By Joe Reavis • [email protected]