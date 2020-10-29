Last week for early voting

Princeton residents who have not voted early head to the polls Tuesday, Nov. 3, to cast their ballots in three sepa­rate elections.

Ballots list candidates for federal, state and county of­fices, Princeton city council and mayor, and Princeton Independent School District board of trustees. Polls are open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Voting locations in Princ­eton are First Baptist Church, 511 Jefferson Ave., and First Baptist Church-Branch, 511 Jefferson Ave. Early voting ends Friday, Oct. 30.

Ballots feature General Election, city council and mayor, and school board can­didates.

By Joe Reavis • [email protected]