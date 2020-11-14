Princeton loses football contest against Lebanon Trail

Playing their first game in a month, Princeton football were unable to keep their offense going in the fourth quarter, losing to Lebanon Trail 47-28 at Jackie Hendricks Stadium.

Thoughts from coach Clint Surratt

“I thought the kids battled hard, especially in the first half,” Surratt said. “During the second half, we didn’t play as well. We have to do better in the second half of football games. Initially we came out, had a good drive, and did some good stuff. In the fourth quarter, our conditioning probably came into play, which was probably us not having played in two weeks.”

Key Play of the game: Princeton records consecutive personal foul penalties

Already down by five at the start of the fourth, a series of personal fouls by the Princeton defense allowed Lebanon Trail to drive down the field, extending their lead on a 3 yard run by Parker Mawhee. This series of plays turned a competitive game into a Lebanon Trail win.

Top Panther of the Night: Devin Peoples

Senior wideout Devin Peoples was unstoppable for the Panthers, catching 11 passes for 197 yards and three touchdowns. Peoples was Isaiah Sadler’s best weapon all day, and he provided a big spark to the team’s passing offense.

Impact Stat: Three Interceptions by Isaiah Sadler

With the Princeton rushing attack struggling throughout the game, the team needed their passing game to carve up the Lebanon Trail defense. This is where Lebanon Trail was able to capitalize on mistakes by quarterback Isaiah Sadler, who threw interceptions that allowed Lebanon Trail to take control of the game.

For a full recap of the Princeton versus Lebanon Trail football game, check out our Nov. 19 issue or subscribe online.

By Jackson King * [email protected]