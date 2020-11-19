City honors veterans

The city of Princeton hon­ored veterans in a ceremony held in Veterans Memorial Park Wednesday, Nov. 11 at 11 a.m.

The armistice ending World War I was signed between the allies and Germany at 5:45 a.m. Nov. 11, 1918 but took effect at 11 a.m. hence the significance of “the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month.”

Fire Chief Tom Harvey, who served as a Marine, hosted the ceremony and the Princeton High School Band played the national anthem and a medley of the service hymns represent­ing each branch of the military.

For the full story, see the Nov. 19 issue or subscribe online.

From Staff Reports • [email protected]