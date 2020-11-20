Princeton loses Star matchup against Frisco Liberty

Playing at the Ford Center in Frisco, Princeton football was unable to slow down a high powered Redhawks offense, losing to Frisco Liberty 54-27 Thursday, Nov. 19.

Thoughts from coach Clint Surratt-

“Liberty is a very talented group,” Surratt said. “I thought our kids played really hard and I thought our effort was good. Our execution wasn’t as good as we would like it to be, but I’m very proud of our team. We had several guys out, so we brought up some JV players that did great for us. We also had some defensive players who played on offense, so they did well playing out of position. Overall, I was pleased with our effort.”

Key Play of the game: Liberty scores a touchdown right before the half.

After Princeton cut the Redhawks lead to 6, Liberty went down the field in a minute and a half to extend their lead right before halftime. Tailback Jonathan Bone rushed it in from 51 yards out, as the Redhawks led by 12 points at halftime. Holding that double digit lead was a huge momentum swing for Liberty, allowing them to build a three possession lead on their first drive of the second half.

Top Panther of the Night: Gavin Champ

Alongside wideout Devin Peoples, Gavin Champ was a big part of Princeton’s success in the passing game, recording 11 receptions for 155 yards and three touchdowns. Champ’s ability to get through coverage made him extremely hard to cover, allowing the junior to get open.

By Jackson King * [email protected]