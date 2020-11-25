Voting underway for Place 4

Princeton voters will head to the polls one last time this year in a runoff election for City Council Place 4.

The race will be between Keven Underwood and Yesenia “Jessie” Lopez. Underwood received more votes than Lopez on Election Day, 1,702 votes to Lopez’s 1,508, but a recent change to city council term lengths requires a majority vote, 50% of ballots cast plus one, rather than a plurality vote.

Early voting is already underway and runs until Wednesday, Nov. 25 and will continue Saturday, Nov. 28; Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, Nov. 30 through Dec. 2 from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.; and Thursday and Friday, Dec. 3 and Dec. 4 from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. Election day is Tuesday, Dec. 8, and the polls will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Voters can cast their ballot at the Collin County Elections Office at 2010 Redbud Blvd. in McKinney or at the Public Works Building at 255 E. Monte Carlo in Princeton.

From Staff Reports • [email protected]