Princeton loses season finale to Denison

Playing their final game of the season, the Princeton football team were unable to overcome the strong Denison defense, losing to the Yellow Jackets 55-0 Friday, Dec. 4 at Jackie Hendricks Stadium

Key Play of the game: Denison runs the opening punt back for a touchdown.

After stopping Princeton on their first drive of the game, Denison was able to quickly capitalize, with Keleon Vaughn running the punt back 54 yards for a touchdown. This opening score set the tone for the game, as Denison was able to pressure Princeton’s offense and maintain the momentum for the majority of the night.

Top Panther of the Night: Junior Ombati

In a game where the Panthers were unable to find offensive consistency, tailback Junior Ombati was a bright spot for the team. He led the team on the ground with 17 carries for 83 rushing yards, while also adding four catches for 12 receiving yards and one pass for five yards. Ombati was a big part of Princeton’s success against Denison.

Impact Stat: Three Turnovers from Princeton

With their offense struggling against Denison, the Panthers needed every opportunity to keep themselves in the game. Princeton’s offensive woes were heightened by a series of costly turnovers by their offense, including two interceptions from quarterback Isaiah Sadler and a fumble. These turnovers were the biggest factor in the game’s shutout, as it hurt the Panthers on potential scoring drives.

By Jackson King * [email protected]