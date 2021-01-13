Princeton Soccer Preview

After an eventful full week of tournaments and road matchups, the Princeton boys and girls soccer teams close out their pre-district schedule this week. Heading into this matchup, the Princeton boys soccer team is 1-2-2 on the season, having won the first game of their home tournament against Crandall on Thursday. The Lady Panthers struggled in their lone game of the season against Melissa, losing at home 3-0.

Here are the games for Princeton soccer this week:

Thursday, Jan. 14-Saturday, Jan. 16: Princeton boys soccer travels to Wylie for tournament

After competing in their home tournament last week, the boys soccer team returns for another tournament this week, traveling to Wylie for a three day tournament Thursday, Jan. 14 through Saturday, Jan. 16. The Panthers are first scheduled to face Sulphur Springs, with kickoff scheduled for Thursday at 11 a.m., followed by a match against Community the following day at the same time. Princeton finishes the tournament with a late Saturday night game against Wylie. Kickoff against the Pirates is scheduled for 6 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 14-Saturday, Jan. 16: Girls soccer hosts own tournaments

At the same time as the Wylie tournament, the girls soccer team will host their own three day tournament, taking place from Thursday, Jan. 14, through Saturday, Jan. 16. The Lady Panthers are first scheduled to face Ennis, with kickoff scheduled for Thursday at 7:30 p.m., followed by a match against Royse City the following day at 7:30 p.m. Princeton finishes the tournament with an early morning game against Naaman Forest Saturday at 8:15 a.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 12- Boys and girls soccer compete in home double header.

The following Tuesday, both soccer teams will participate in one final pre-district game, as the boys and girls soccer team will host a different opponent. The Lady Panthers host Crandall, with first kick scheduled for 7:15 p.m., while the boys play Royse City starting at 6:30 p.m.

By Jackson King * [email protected]