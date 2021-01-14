Princeton Basketball Preview

Last week was a turning point for the Princeton basketball teams, with both squads going in different directions. As both teams push for their playoff pursuits, here’s what Princeton basketball faces this week.

Friday, Jan. 15- Boys and Girls Basketball face off in Denison

Princeton’s basketball weekend contest will be on the road at Denison Friday, Jan. 15. The girls basketball team will tip off at 6:15 p.m., while the boys basketball team faces the Yellow Jackets at 7:30 p.m.

Entering this matchup, the Denison boys basketball team is still looking for their first win of the season, holding an 0-7 overall record. Through their first three games of district competition, the Yellow Jackets have looked sluggish, losing to McKinney North, Sherman and the Colony by an average of X points.

For the Lady Yellow Jackets, they’ve opened the season with a 4-11 overall record, with non-district victories against Naaman Forest and McKinney Boyd. In their first five district games, Denison has gone 1-4, putting them in a tie for last in the district alongside Rock Hill. Previously playing Princeton Dec. 18, the Lady Yellow Jackets struggled to generate offense in the second half, losing 51-28.

Tuesday, Jan. 19- Panthers host Lovejoy in first doubleheader rematch

In their Tuesday night matchup, Princeton basketball hosts an intense rival in Lovejoy. Boys basketball tips off at 7:00 p.m., while the Lady Panthers open the evening with a game at 6:30 p.m.

Alongside Denison, the Lady Leopards are one of the teams in the district that would prefer a complete restart. Holding a 1-11 record, Lovejoy’s only win was against Rock Hill this past Friday, winning by four points. Currently last in district with a 1-5 record against opponents, Lovejoy had their worst game of the season in their matchup with Princeton, losing at home 59-47.

For the Panthers, trying to get revenge will be difficult against a strong Lovejoy team, who is currently leading the district with a 9-3 overall record and 3-1 record in district. In their previous matchup with Princeton, the Leopards were able to dominate the boards in a 52-30 win at home.

For more information on Princeton basketball, follow our twitter, @princetonherald!

By Jackson King * [email protected]